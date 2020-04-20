Meghan King Edmonds Dances to 'Single Ladies' After Estranged Husband Jim Edmonds Reveals Girlfriend

Meghan King Edmonds is shaking it as a single lady after the former Real Housewives of Orange County star's estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, revealed he was quarantining with new girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor — the woman she previously said had a threesome with her and her ex years before their split in October.

"Got all dressed up to go to The Quarantine Club tonight," the reality personality captioned a TikTok video posted to her Instagram Friday in which she dances around wearing nothing but a white pillow, belt and ski goggles. "At least there won’t be a line at the bathroom!! Now where’s my quaran-tini and where are my single ladies at!?"

Meghan's video came just two days after the former MLB player, who previously said he tested positive for the coronavirus, shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring O'Connor, whom he called his "quarantined workout partner." The reveal was shrouded in drama, as three months after Jim had filed for divorce, Meghan alleged that her husband and she had participated in a threesome gone wrong with O'Connor earlier in their marriage. In a January episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast, Meghan claimed she was pressured into a threesome with O'Connor, who was at the time her friend.

"I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like, 'OK if I'm going do this, this can be with who and I'm comfortable with that,'" she explained, adding that for the remainder of their marriage, whenever she and her husband would run into O'Connor, her husband acted oddly. "There was just something weird between them and there was something where they almost acted like I was the one who was out of something," she said. After Jim and O'Connor were spotted together in Cabo following his divorce filing, Meghan said, "I don't know, I think they have probably had sex more than one time."

The former athlete denied all accusations at the time in a statement to PEOPLE. "I am tired of the lies for publicity," he said. "I filed for divorce over 90 days ago. Meghan has filed as well. The marriage is and has been over. I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years."