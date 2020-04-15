Christina Anstead Enjoys Pool Day in Bright Pink Bikini Amid Coronavirus Quarantining

✖

Christina Anstead is spending her quarantine soaking up some rays poolside! The Flip or Flop star is "spring breaking" at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, showing off her fit figure in a trendy bright pink bikini while posing with her pup for her latest Instagram post. Sitting in front of her home's wing mural while showcasing her sunny smile, Anstead wrote, "Spring breaking at home!"

The mother-of-three has been making the most of her quarantine with daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as her 7-month-old son Hudson with husband Ant Anstead. Speaking to Us Weekly Sunday, Anstead revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has actually been a bit of a co-parenting bonding experience for her and her ex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Apr 14, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT

"Luckily, we live two streets away so that's really easy for us, because nothing's really changed in that aspect," she explained. "In times of crisis, we kind of bond more because obviously our number one priority is the kids. We're just trying to figure out what's best for them and making sure that they don't feel scared. That's not something they should be feeling right now, so we're just trying to stay positive for them."

For now, The Wellness Remodel author is doing her best to spend quality time with her family while also socially isolating responsibly. "Obviously, everybody’s in a very different situation than we were a month ago. We’re at home and we’re all busy, but we definitely have more time to do things at home than we did before. What we’re doing here right now and what I’m doing my kids is actually really cooking together, doing more projects together, doing exercises together.”

She continued, "I feel like you could either look at this in a really negative way or you could just try to look at this, as far as like, ‘OK, I have this time right now. How can I shift my mind and try to make things more positive?’ Especially for people around us and people that we live with."