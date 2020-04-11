'Counting On': Jessa Duggar Addresses Rumor She's Not With Husband Ben Seewald in Coronavirus Quarantine

✖

Even though Counting On star Jessa Duggar Seewald has shared multiple photos showing her and husband Ben Seewald together with their children self-quarantining, one fan wondered where Ben was in one recent photo she shared. Seewald quickly shut down the idea that she might be separated from her husband during the coronavirus pandemic. Seewald, 27, and Ben, 24, are parents to three children, Spurgeon Elliot, 4, Henry Wilberforce, 3, and Ivy Jane 10 months.

On Thursday, Seewald shared a selfie with her children as co-stars, complete with Ivy's adorable giant eyes front and center. "My quaranteam," she wrote in the caption, alongside a heart emoji. One fan noticed that Ben was nowhere to be found in the photo, writing, "Where's Ben?"

Moments later, Seewald assured fans he was around. "Mowing the lawn," Seewald replied, adding a laughing emoji. "Oh lol I thought I saw something where you and him weren’t quarantined together," the concerned fan replied.

Seewald previously confirmed she was at home quarantining with her family back on March 23. She shared a photo of the Seewald quintet in their backyard, with Spurgeon and Ivy Jane on a swing set, Henry standing between them and the proud parents kneeling behind their children. "No other people I'd rather be stuck at home with than these 4 right here," Seewald wrote.

Ben has also shared several photos of the family during their self-quarantining. On March 21, he published a photo gallery from a walk they took outside their home. "We're enjoying the warmer weather!" Ben wrote. "We love experiencing the beauty of God’s creation in the great outdoors and making memories together."

Earlier this week, Seewald posted a YouTube video reflecting on her favorite childhood memories with her father, Jim Bob Duggar. She promised to publish another video, focusing on her childhood memories with her mother, Michelle Duggar. "During this time of quarantine we're missing family so much! But it’s been a good time to slow down and reflect. I’ve been looking through old family pictures and thinking back on my childhood," Seewald explained.

"As I'm raising my own kids now, I look back on my growing up years and I'm so grateful to God for the parents he blessed me with. This is the fruit of those reflections," Seewald added on Instagram. "This one focuses on my Dad. Part 2 will be 'Mom' (though she's such an amazing woman that I could easily turn that into a mini-series!). Love these people more than words can describe, and I'm so thankful to call them my parents!"