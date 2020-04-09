'Tiger King': Joe Exotic Suffers Huge Legal Setback

✖

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage has just taken two big hits in his $89 million-dollar false arrest lawsuit back-to-back. On Tuesday, a federal judge advocated tossing out the legal action by Maldonado-Passage, followed by another judge rejecting his recusal in the civil matter according to Deadline. In the process, Maldonado-Passage has requested that President Donald Trump excuse his 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder-for-hire.

"This lawsuit has been filed in the name of Justice, The Trump Administration must be made aware of the Overreach, perjury, abuse of power and the failure to uphold the Oath of their position which is truth and Justice for all," he wrote in a statement then posted it to Facebook. "The Agencies and its counter parts have abused the system for a private agenda. The Director Dan Ashe used his Government position to creat[e] an illegal monopoly with the AZA and shut down hard working American businesses for self gain. I have been illegally charged with these crimes and the Trump Administration, the United States Department of Interior along with the Federal Wildlife service must be held accountable for what they have done to me, my parents and my family, along with my animals. Thank you and please share."

When Trump was made aware that Maldonado-Passage was asking for a pardon, he admitted that he had not seen the show but that he would "take a look" into it. The Netflix docuseries' star was sentenced in January to 22-years in prison. He is currently suing on 14 counts including Misleading a Grand Jury, Perjury, Conspiracy To Commit Perjury, False Arrest, False Imprisonment, Malicious Persecution, Loss of Personal Property, Pain and Suffering, Mental Anguish, Selective Enforcement, Misrepresentation of the Endangered Species Act, Violating Federal Defendants Oat of Office, and the death of his mother Shirley Schreibvogel.

Since the success of the documentary, fans are wanting more. ID said their network will be coming out with more behind the scenes that will detail who Maldonado-Passage is and investigate more into Carole Baskin as fans want to know if she aided in the disappearance of her late husband, Don Lewis. On top of that, a new TV show about the Tiger King series is already in the works. SNL's Kate McKinnon will portray Baskin but the rest of the cast is still being decided upon.