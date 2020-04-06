'Teen Mom OG': Maci Bookout Wonders About Inviting Ryan Edwards to Bentley's Birthday Amid Restraining Order in Exclusive Preview

Maci Bookout is reaching out to ex Ryan Edwards amid the protective order she has against him for the sake of their son. In a PopCulture.com exclusive preview of Tuesday's all-new Teen Mom OG, Bookout ruminates over the idea of inviting Edwards to Bentley's 11th birthday party, despite the legal drama of the last year following Edwards' numerous arrests and alleged threats to Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney.

"Bentley's birthday is coming up and I can't believe he's going to be 11," Bookout says in PopCulture's exclusive preview. "He's such a good kid, and I want to do something really special for him." Planning a party at the zoo for her oldest, the reality personality is trying to balance what would make Bentley's big day a special one with the possible drama involved with inviting Ryan, his wife Mackenzie Standifer, and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

"I want him to be able to celebrate his birthday with all of his brothers and sisters, so I was gonna see how you feel about inviting Ryan and Mackenzie so that Jagger and Hudson can come and Jen and Larry," Bookout asks McKinney of including Standifer's son from a previous relationship and her 1-year-old son with Ryan. Luckily, McKinney is on board from the start, telling her, "We've obviously had a rocky past, but putting it aside for Bentley's birthday is good for him."

As for the restraining order, Bookout reassures McKinney that as long as they put in writing that they are inviting Edwards to be within their presence, "he can't get in trouble." Noting that she'll text Standifer to see if their family would be comfortable attending the party, Bookout adds to McKinney, "We'll see how it goes."

Last month, Bookout opened up to PopCulture.com about her relationship with Edwards as it stands today, explaining that the protective order is still in place. "For now, we're in a place where we're trying to do what's best with Bentley and not try to force anything as far as our relationship goes — nothing that wouldn't happen naturally," she explained. "We're taking slow, small steps." As for Bentley, the mother-of-three makes sure to maintain an open line of communication, as he has a tendency to "stay quiet when he shouldn't" about his feelings.

"Keeping open-minded communication with him is really important and making sure he isn't internalizing anything and handling his emotions well," Bookout explained, adding that at the end of the day when it comes to raising her eldest, "We're lucky, because he's easy." Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Photo credit: MTV