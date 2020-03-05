'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Addresses Chris Lopez's Shade in New Documentary

Kailyn Lowry is responding with sass to news that ex Chris Lopez is releasing a tell-all documentary in which he promises to "clear up rumors" about their relationship as the Teen Mom 2 star prepares to welcome their second child together.

"Man, y'all getting the other side, y'all getting the part that y'all want," he says in a trailer for the new doc, released earlier this week. "I got tired of hearing about me not being on TV, I got tired about being on social media and all this other stuff, so now I'm letting y'all in on my world a little bit. I'll speak on, you know, my failures, you know, my disappointments, trials, tribulations, things that's been said about me."

Following the news of his documentary, Lowry told InTouch Weekly exactly what she thinks of the project.

"My hope for Chris is that he makes peace with his choices and finds motivation to be successful in life," she told the outlet before dropping a shady bit about their unborn child and 2-year-old son Lux. "I also hope that he puts this much effort into having a relationship with our children."

She continued, "Right now, things are difficult, but I hope he does the things he needs to do in order to make that happen."

Things have been especially tense with Lowry and Lopez in the months leading up to her pregnancy announcement in February, with the Coffee Convos host obtaining a restraining order against her ex and accusing him of physical abuse.

"I want to separately add regardless of what's gone on between him and I, the measures in place now are to protect both of us, and will hopefully benefit everyone in the future," Lowry added of their current relationship, which she has previously revealed means no contact whatsoever between the two.

"I know that the situation is not ideal, however, the absolutely untrue and defamatory statements people are making about me because of this are out of hand," Lowry told Us Weekly last month of the criticism she's been getting over her pregnancy. "At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I'm prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family."

