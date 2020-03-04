'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Go at Each Other Over Maternity Photoshoot

Kailyn Lowry's recent maternity shoot in Iceland has garnered plenty of outspoken responses from those online. However, the most outspoken response was definitely from Lowry's Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, who wasn't afraid to let the mom-to-be know what she thought about her photoshoot.

As a refresher, Lowry recently posted a photo of herself wearing nothing but boots as she posed alongside a horse while on vacation in Iceland. In response to the photo, DeJesus, who has feuded with Lowry in the past while she dated the mom of three's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, shared a slew of laughing emojis in regards to the image.

Given their difficult past, Lowry was none too pleased to see DeJesus' bold response and wrote back with one of her own that mentioned the time when DeJesus' ex, Shakiel "Shoc" Brown, shared intimate photos and videos of her following their split.

Posting this photo didn’t go as planned. #yikes but remember the time shock posted the video y’all having sex? 😂😭😂😭 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 2, 2020

The low blows didn't stop there, as DeJesus responded with another message for Lowry. DeJesus told Lowry to "shut the f— up" and to "continue getting beat up" by her ex, Chris Lopez, whom Lowry has accused of abuse in a restraining order request she filed earlier this year.

While it doesn't appear that there's an end in sight to Lowry and DeJesus' feud, this exchange does come amidst happier times for Lowry, who recently announced that she is set to welcome her fourth child.

In early February, Lowry made the announcement to her fans by posting a photo of herself and her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Lowry wrote. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

Shortly after that initial reveal, Lowry once again let fans in on another major detail about her pregnancy — the sex of her unborn child. During a low-key gender reveal party, it was revealed that Lowry is set to welcome her fourth son into the world.

"The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix," Lowry told Us Weekly after the reveal. "Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition."