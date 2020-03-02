'Counting On': Duggar Sisters Reunite as Season 11 Seemingly Begins Production

It's a family reunion, Duggar style. After the news that Counting On was reportedly starting production on Season 11, the official Duggar Family Instagram account posted a photo of the five sisters. Although it didn't provide any additional hints as to whether or not the family's reality TV series was on the horizon.

"There were never such devoted sisters," the caption read. Naturally, fans of the show were more than happy to see the five Duggar sisters together again.

"Y’all are so beautiful and encouragement in my life," wrote one user. "Your parents did an amazing job raising you beautiful young ladies."

"My five sisters and I share the joy you have now and the joy you will have together for years and years to come," wrote a second. "We are forever grateful that God put us together as family!! Enjoy every moment you get to spend together."

"So nice to see you all together again," wrote a third.

News of the alleged Season 11 came earlier today after Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo posted Instagram stories that showed them working alongside camera crews. Jinger even posted a photo of her 1-year-old daughter, Felicity, sitting on a producer's lap.

"'Uncle' Scott Enlow has been on our film crew since day one. When they first started filming I was only 10 years old," Jinger wrote in her post. "He used to be our cameraman, now he's our producer! Thankful for a film crew who is more like family!"

In the show's 10th season, John David and Abbie Duggar, Joseph and Kendra Duggar, Josiah and Lauren Duggar and Amy Duggar and Dillon King all had children, while Jinger and Jeremy moved from Laredo, Texas to Los Angeles, California. There was also the miscarriage suffered by Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth back in July.

"We don't grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again," the couple wrote on social media at the time. "Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well."

Counting On first premiered on TLC back in 2015. The series was a spinoff of 19 Kids & Counting, which focuses on the lives of 14 of their 16 Duggar family siblings.