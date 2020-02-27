Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Hope for 'at Least' 4 Children After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff may have their work cut out for them right now with 2-year-old daughter Ember and 7-week-old son Bode at home, but the Little People, Big World alum are still looking to add to their brood.

"We have always wanted to have more," the mother-of-two told Us Weekly Monday. "We don't put a number on it. We always say we'll take them one at a time. You never know what you’re going to get, but Lord willing, we'd love to have more."

The former TLC star continued, "Jeremy’s one of four, so he'd at least like to get there, so we’ll see."

Luckily enough for the Roloffs, they have a lot of support from their family, especially Jeremy's twin brother, Zach Roloff, and his wife Tori, parents to son Jackson, 2, and daughter Lilah, 3 months.

"Everyone always asks us if we planned it and I’m like, 'Um, it doesn't really work that way,'" Audrey explained of people thinking the timing is intentional on the part of the Roloff siblings. "But it is a blessing. … It's nice to have someone to bounce things off of. We have group texts where we’re like, 'Hey, is this normal?'"

Having the cousins all be so close in age has also been a joy for the young families.

She gushed, "It’s just so sweet to have Ember and Jackson so close in age that they can play together so well now, and it's just been so fun to be able to go to the farm and watch them run around. I can't wait to see these littles get older and then they'll be four cousins together. It’s fun to have a growing bigger family, and they're so close to us. It's so nice, they live literally five minutes away."

Tori and Zach are also looking for a larger family, telling Us Weekly in May 2019 they were simply waiting on God's timing before adding to their brood.

"We want a family. I would love four of five kids. I want a little pack," Zach told the outlet at the time. "Right now, we're just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens."

"It's just on God's timing and just whenever," Tori added.

The two have since added an infant to their family, so it's unclear their timeline, but we can't wait for more baby Roloffs soon!

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images