'Gold Rush' Star Dave Turin Teases 'Trying Times' Ahead for His Crew in 'Lost Mine' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Dave Turin and his crew may have been able to pull through a difficult first season of Dave Turin's Lost Mine mining the almost-forgotten claims of Arizona, but the Gold Rush star has even more "trying times" ahead as the team ventures up into the freezing wilderness of Montana. Ahead of Friday's Season 2 premiere of the Discovery Channel spinoff, Turin opened up to PopCulture.com about the new set of challenges headed his way during the sophomore season.

"Montana brings such a different environment," he explained of the dig site, coming in at about 4,500 ft. above sea level. "It's colder, it's a much different environment. ...So we were fighting [the cold], and we always had issues and problems with the plant."

With a lofty 400 oz. gold target set for the season, Turin had far less time than he expected to bring home a pay check for himself and his crew.

"I went to Montana, I felt I did my homework, I felt I did my research," he explained. "What I found is it wasn't mining like it was reading, which is frustrating."

The weather was no help either. "Near the end, the Montana weather started to force us out," he continued. "It just got too cold."

Determined to "work [his] butt off" to reach his goal regardless, Turin said there were "trying times, very emotional times" involved with his team, all of whom are "family men" working to support their loved ones rather than simply chasing gold for the glory.

"We had to as a team com together, problem solve and figure these things out," he said.

Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine returns for its second season on Friday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery. Also airing is a mid-form series about the show on the Discovery GO app.

Photo credit: Discovery