Brielle Biermann 'Couldn't Be Happier' After Re-Injecting Her Lips Following Filler Removal

Brielle Biermann is back on the lip fillers train — although the 22-year-old is "still nowhere near" her previously plumped appearance. Just over a month after she announced she was dissolving her fillers, the Don't Be Tardy star took to her Instagram Story to reveal she had "just a tad" re-injected into her lips to keep them from being "uneven."

"All the filler I had before made my lips uneven… so I had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and I couldn’t be happier," she wrote over a photo of herself. "Still NO WHERE NEAR how there were before (sic)."

"Less is more!" she concluded, adding a pink heart emoji.

After ringing in 2020, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's oldest announced on Instagram Jan. 4 that she was going back to an all-natural look. "Dissolved my lips yesterday," she wrote. "Gonna look like 18 year old Brie again soon. 2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days."

Two days later, she shared a video zooming in on her healed lips and brunette hair, writing, "New year! New lips! New hair! Same b—!”

Biermann has kept her followers updated on her plastic surgery journey from the start, telling PEOPLE in February 2019 that she had long been insecure about her lips "because I had none."

"All my friends had beautiful, full lips," she said. "Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, you b—, I want lips that look like yours. ... Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18. If I could've done it sooner I would've and I don't regret it. I don't think I've gone overboard like people claim."

Her mom was supportive from the start, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told Us Weekly in 2018.

"She was very open because she said she didn't want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn't an option," the star shared. "So, she shared that with the world. Then, they're like, 'You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,' and Brielle's like, 'Well f—, maybe I shouldn't say anything.' I said, 'No, you just basically do you.'"

