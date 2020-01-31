'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Admits She Will 'Miss' the Farmhouse Upon Move

Amy Roloff may have made the big move away from the farmhouse, but the Little People, Big World star will admittedly miss some major parts about living on the family farm. As the TLC matriarch continues to pack up her longtime home for the new house she shares with fiancé Chris Marek, she took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to reveal her bittersweet emotions about leaving her former home.

"Do you hear it?" Roloff says in the clip, captured by InTouch Weekly. "It's late January, and yes — those are frogs singing. I'm gonna miss this sound. I’m at the farmhouse late, still packing away! I just had to come out here and just … wow. Hear this sound again. I mean … ugh. I'm gonna miss it."

The reality personality captioned the video, "At the farmhouse. This sound is beautiful to me. I'm going to miss it. That’s it. Nature's symphony."

Roloff announced she was leaving the farm back in December after months of back and forth about what she would do with ex-husband Matt, who still lives on the farm in a trailer awkwardly close to the farmhouse for formerly married couple.

"Today's the day," Roloff said on Instagram at the time. "I am moving. Packers are here. They've done all the big stuff … I have lots to pack."

With her move coming so close to the holidays, Matt revealed earlier this month on Instagram in response to a fan's question that Roloff was still piece by piece moving things into her new home.

"Amy hasn't quite gotten completely moved out yet," he wrote on Jan. 22. "After she does we will figure out a plan."

Preparing for a wedding and handling the death of her mother, Patricia Knight, in September 2019, Roloff has really been struggling to handle the roller coaster of emotions heading her way.

"I must admit I haven't handled the collision of all these wonderful and sad emotions and life moments all at once as gracefully as I had hoped or wanted," she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 14. "That's where faith and grace showed up for me because I let it. It was a lot of stuff to handle for me and I’m realizing I really don't handle stress as well as I had thought. I've learned to give myself a little more grace which allowed me to look at a new day with a better attitude and see how much I have to be grateful and thankful for and still do."

Photo credit: TLC