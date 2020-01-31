'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Lyssa Chapman Posted About 'Friends' and 'Enemies' Shortly Before Arrest

Moments before Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman was arrested in Hawaii Thursday, the reality television star posted a Tupac Shakur quote on her Instagram page. The quote references friends and enemies, and was possibly related to the ongoing family drama with Duane "Dog" Chapman and Moon Angell. Chapman, known as "Baby Lyssa" on her father's show, was arrested for harassment and released on $600 bail.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Chapman was arrested in Honolulu for harassment and resisting arrest. She later told TMZ police were called to her home after she got into a fight with her girlfriend. When the officers arrived, she put her hand up, hoping they would stop from entering her room. She claims one of the officers grabbed her and arrested her, so she plans to file a police misconduct report.

Chapman has not commented on the arrest, but was using Twitter and Instagram moments before the arrest. On Instagram, she merely posted the Shakur quote, along with three heart emojis.

"Tupac once said... 'Just because you lost me as a friend doesn't mean you gained me as an enemy. I'm bigger than that. I still wanna see you eat, just not at my table,'" the post read. "That hit home."

On Twitter, she posted one tweeet that simply read "sipping tea." She also shared a meme, adding "Keeping it classy. #PinkiesUp"

"I tried to follow my dreams but now I have multiple restraining orders," the meme read.

The arrest comes at an increasingly difficult time for the Chapman family, months after Duane's wife Beth Chapman died in June 2019. Earlier this week, it appeared that Duane proposed to Angell, one of Beth's friends and a close associate of the family, in clips from the Feb. 3 episode of The Dr. Oz Show. Sources told TMZ the two are not engaged.

Chapman has made her distaste for Angell well-known on Twitter. In a message after the so-called proposal clip surfaced, Chapman called Angell a "con artist."

"I completely understand your plight and anger at all this. I am shocked," one follower wrote to Chapman. "However I do understand a man's need for a woman and not to be alone. There is a better choice for sure... and your dad deserves better than his choice. Praying for you all."

"A need for a con artist?" Chapman quickly replied.

In a now-deleted tweet earlier this month, Chapman called Angell a "disgusting woman" and accused her of taking advantage of Duane in his time of grief.

"Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a 'friend' to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn't that far of a step down from where you were before," Chapman wrote. "God will get you MARY !!!"