'The Masked Singer' Season 3: All the Announced Costumes So Far

Season 3 of The Masked Singer arrives on Sunday, Feb. 2 right after the Super Bowl, and while viewers will have to wait quite a few weeks to see which stars signed up to sing this season, several of Season 3's over-the-top costumes have already been announced.

There will be a total of 18 contestants this season, up from Season 2's 16, and there will also be a slight change in the format of the season.

"The contestants will be split into three groups of six — Group A, B, and C. Group A will kick off the first three episodes as they whittle down from 6 to 3 singers," Fox said, via The Wrap. "Then we will meet Group B as they go from 6 to 3, then Group C. The final 9 contestants from these three groups will then come together and battle it out the rest of the season for the golden mask trophy. As always, one celebrity will still be unmasked in every episode, including the premiere."

Scroll through to see all the costumes announced so far this season.