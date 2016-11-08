Zac Efron’s Bromantic Happy Birthday Rendition To Adam DeVine Is Priceless

Zac Efron and Adam DeVine have a budding bromance that can’t be beat. Since their days of working together on Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates the two have had a special connection. Thanks to that special connection, the internet now has a delightful video of Efron jamming on the piano singing happy birthday.

DeVine, who turned 33 on Monday, was sent a great, jazzy piano song by his 29-year-old friend via Twitter on his special day. It’s clear that all those years of High School Musical paid off for Efron belts out the birthday song like nobody’s business.

“Happy Birthday @AdamDevine,” Efron tweeted alongside the video. “This one is for you. #pianoskills.”

As it turns out, Efron had his own birthday shout out not too long ago from a former co-star. Fellow High School Musical star Ashley Tinsdale tweeted a few throwback photos for Efron on his 29th birthday. It seems that Efron is good at staying close friends with his former co-stars, no matter how long ago the film.

