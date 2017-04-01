Woman Accused Of Lying About Being Sexually Assaulted After Her Affair Was Uncovered

A woman is being accused of wrongfully stating a man raped her when she was found unconscious and intoxicated after having sex with him as part of a six-month affair. Karla Karina Alvarez, 27, has been charged with making a false report to the police.

She and the man she accused of sexual assault both work with her husband, a doctor, at Laredo Medical Center in Texas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alvarez was found “extremely intoxicated” and “incoherent” alone in the men’s bathroom inside the medical center last month, court documents state. She told medics the man had raped her, while he denied the accusation and said he and Alvarez were lovers.

The woman was charged Tuesday in relation to the case.

According to an arrest affidavit, Alvarez and the man she accused picked the men’s restroom over the women’s bathroom because the latter didn’t have a lock.

Her husband later found his wife alone inside the restroom, at which point she told him the man had sexually assaulted her. She made the same accusation while talking to paramedics.

Woman ‘lied about being raped by her and her husband’s coworker’ https://t.co/YkWaaMuCSh via @MailOnline — FACT (@FACTukorg) April 1, 2017

Police responded to a call about an unconscious woman in the men’s restroom around 7:30 pm on Feb. 17, and saw a man seeking to retrieve his car keys that had been left in a doctor’s office.

The man told officers he worked with the woman, then when asked about what had happened, “made a gesture with his hands, meaning for (the officer) to handcuff the subject,” court documents state.

He later said that he and Alvarez had been having an affair for approximately six months, according to the complaint.

The man, who told the police he has a girlfriend and said he and Alvarez were drinking a bottle of Jack Daniel’s. They then went into the bathroom and had sex.

He showed authorities text messages from Alvarez as proof that the two were involved in an affair and told officials he hadn’t assaulted her.

Alvarez’s husband, meanwhile, told officers he had suspected for the past four months that his wife had “something going on” with a coworker.

Police have seized Alvarez’s clothes as evidence as well as two bottles of Jack Daniel’s, one of which is empty while the other is almost full, reports say.

According to the complaint, Alvarez met with investigators four days after authorities reported finding her in the bathroom, and made it “very clear that she did not want her husband to know any of the facts of the case.”

“Ms Alvarez stated that she wished to sign a complaint withdrawal form and added that she did not wish to press charges,” the complaint added.

When authorities asked Alvarez to tell the truth, she simply said she’d “plead the fifth.”

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]