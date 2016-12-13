Woman Gets Dragged Off Plane By Two Police Officers

A woman who was desperate to get out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport to head to San Diego (understandably) was dragged off the flight by police and the whole ordeal was captured on video.

The unnamed woman stormed through the gate without checking in, and once on board, demanded she get overhead bin space. Considering she wasn’t considered an early boarder and was generally acting belligerent, the Delta flight crew knew they couldn’t take off with a passenger who was willingly disobeying airport ordinances.

According to Erica Donnerson, a representative of Delta Air Lines, “Despite repeated requests by officers, the woman refused to leave the aircraft and had to be removed. She was arrested and charges are pending.”

Luckily, the flight was only delayed 30 minutes and the unnamed woman didn’t completely ruin everyone else’s civil attempts at going to San Diego. Also, considering this was Detroit, she’s lucky that she didn’t have to answer to RoboCop.

