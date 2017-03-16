Woman Crashes Car Into Gas Station, Goes Nuclear On Witnesses Recording

A crazy new video has surfaced on the Internet showing the aftermath of a woman crashing her vehicle into a gas station then proceeding to go absolutely ballistic on the witnesses recording the incident.

At the beginning of the clip, a Spanish-speaking man can be heard talking as he and other friends walk towards the accident. As the camera pans towards the gas station, a white minivan can be seen wrecked into the building near the front door.

A woman, who was presumably driving the car at the time of the accident, emerges from the vehicle and notices the men videotaping the scene. She becomes immediately infuriated and then has a heated exchange with the men with cameras.

“It was an accident you dumba**es,” she said.

After several more profanity-laced comments back and forth between the men and the woman, she finally decides that she has had enough.

“We didn’t kill nobody. It was an accident. How about that? I’ll come and kick your phone right out of your hand right now dude,” the woman said.

As she is shouting as the men, the woman begins chasing them down the middle of the street. Some of the surrounding crowd can be heard laughing while others are trying to get the woman to stop chasing them down the street.

The 2-minute clip was shared on Reddit and the website’s users definitely had some colorful commentary in regards to this wild video.

“She is lucky that in NY, an assault charge appears to require an injury (so it’s more like battery). In many other states, everything she did in that video would probably constitute an assault and she might be in some trouble if the guys she was chasing decided to press charges,” journey_bro wrote.

Another person with the user name Chiliad3 commented: “I’ll admit that I’ve threatened people in my life, but: 1. Never when I knew I was being filmed, and 2. Never AFTER HAVING DRIVEN MY CAR INTO A F***ING GAS STATION.”

Check out the shocking video of this wild incident above.

How would you have reacted if you saw someone crash a car into a gas station?

