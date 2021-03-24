'Teen Mom': How Maci Bookout Responded to Gas Station Shooting

✖

Back in October 2020, Maci Bookout witnessed a deadly shooting at a gas station in Tennessee, a terrifying ordeal that she discussed on the latest episode of Teen Mom OG. While the incident occurred months ago, Bookout has not spoken out about the situation on social media. However, on Tuesday night's episode of the MTV series, viewers got to see how the reality star responded to the shooting incident.

Bookout was in the midst of setting things up for Bentley's birthday party shortly before the incident took place. The reality star explained that she was going to pick up her son so that they could celebrate with a small group at their home. On her way to pick him up, Bookout stopped at a gas station and the shooting then unfolded. A producer later explained that Bookout's husband, Taylor McKinney, was going to the scene as the reality star locked herself in a bathroom at the location in order to keep herself safe. Once he returned home, McKinney cautioned the production team not to film Bookout at that point in time as she was still shaken up about everything.

Days after the incident, Bookout was comfortable chatting with the camera about what happened. She said, "I heard gunshots and glass started hitting me. The Teen Mom OG star got emotional as she continued to say that she didn't call 911 when the shooting occurred. Instead, she called her husband, as she was afraid that she wouldn't make it out of the situation alive. She added, "I'm alive. So, I'm thankful for that."

WRCBtv.com reported that the shooting occurred at a gas station in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Oct. 30, 2020. At the time, officers responded to a car crash that took place near the gas station. When they arrived, the person involved, who was later reported to be 27-year-old Brandon Keith Davis, ran away, causing a chase to occur. Officers ended up catching up to Davis at the gas station, during which the suspect fired three shots. The authorities responded and fatally shot Davis. The publication reported that no one else at the scene was hurt.

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy told WRCBtv.com about the incident, “This is another example of a Chattanooga police officer that was placed at risk doing their job and they responded heroically, they put themselves in danger, unfortunately, we have a tragedy at the end of it but it demonstrates what these men and women are willing to do every single day for the citizens of Chattanooga." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.