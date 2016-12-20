Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova Injured In Knife Attack At Home In Czech Republic

Tennis player Petra Kvitova was injured in a knife attack at her home in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, CBS News reports.

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered a left hand injury in the incident and has been treated by doctors, Kvitova’s spokesman Karel Tejkal said, describing the attack as a burglary. Kvitova is left handed, and it is unclear whether her injury will affect her play.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prostejov police spokesman Frantisek Korinek said that police have launched a manhunt for Kvitova’s attacker, who was described as around 35 years old.

“What happened to me was certainly not pleasant, but it’s behind me,” Kvitova said in a statement on the Czech Republic’s Fed Cup team’s Facebook page. “The main thing for me now is that the doctors find out what is the condition of my hand. I trust them and believe that everything will end up well.

In a series of tweets, Kvitova told fans about the incident, thanking them for their messages of support.

Thank you for all your messages. As you may have already heard, today I was attacked in my apartment by an individual with a knife — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 20, 2016

In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 20, 2016

need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this. Thank you all again for your love and support — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 20, 2016

“Thank you for all your messages,” she wrote. “As you may have already heard, today I was attacked in my apartment by an individual with a knife. In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this.”

“Thank you all again for your love and support.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com