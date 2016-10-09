What These X Factor Lovebirds Did After Everyone Was Asleep Could Keep Them From Winning

X Factor contestants Emily Middlemas and Ryan Lawrie just can’t seem to keep their hands off each other, but their affection could hurt their chances at winning the competition.



Middlemas and Lawrie are both X Factor finalists, and have been dating for nearly a year. They’ve been banned from sharing a room at the show’s lavish house, so have taken to “getting frisky on the stairs” after they the other contestants have fallen asleep.

“They’re banned from going in each other’s rooms so have found a way to bend the rules and head to the stairs for their hook-ups instead when they think all the other contestants are asleep,” an insider told The Sun.

But Middlemas and Lawrie don’t just save their affections for late at night. The couple also frequently display PDA during rehearsals.

“Ryan can’t keep his hands off Emily and they’re always kissing and cuddling in the house and during rehearsals – it’s creating an uncomfortable atmosphere for the finalists,” the insider said.

The other contestants believe Middlemas and Laurie’s actions could put their chances of winning in jeopardy.

“The rest of the contestants have this theory that if they keep going at the rate they are it’s going to harm their chances in the competition,” the insider said. “It seems as though they’re more eager to release their sexual frustrations than release new music.”

The show’s bosses were furious after Middlemas broke the rules by staying in Lawrie’s room at bootcamp, but decided to let it slide.

They may not be so generous this time around.

