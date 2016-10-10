What Donald Trump Really Meant By ‘Acid-Washed E-Mails’

When someone uses the term “acid-washed,” normally the first thing that comes to mind is denim jackets from the 1980s. But Donald Trump found a new use for the term during his second presidential debate against Hillary Clinton.
Trump claimed Clinton deleted all of her emails and then “acid-washed” them, though he didn’t explain exactly what that he meant. So to help illuminate the situation, here’s some of the best quips from Twitter.
“After you get a subpoena, you acid wash those emails.” – @realDonaldTrump #debate— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 10, 2016
Advice: Don’t try to acid-wash your e-mails yourself. Buy the ones at Miller’s Outpost. It will ruin your next three loads of laundry.— Peter Hartlaub (@peterhartlaub) October 10, 2016
acid wash is back #debate pic.twitter.com/MmC6cat8ky— Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 10, 2016
Trump just told Clinton she wore acid wash jeans. #debate— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) October 10, 2016
Acid washed emails? Sound aesthetic af how do I acid wash my gmail account— rachel ≈ (@realllyrachel) October 10, 2016
Oh no, is acid wash back in style? #debates pic.twitter.com/JpiJMUn6SE— Maree Jones (@mareejones) October 10, 2016
Current status: now watching the #debate in my acid wash jeans. #debates pic.twitter.com/TwYZwRcSFv— Lindsay Cohen (@lindsaycohen) October 10, 2016