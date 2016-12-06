Westworld: Ford’s New Narrative Revealed

Since the very first episode of Westworld, Dr. Robert Ford, the founder of the park and the man behind the madness, has been secretly creating a new narrative that is sure to blow everyones mind.

He was using up so many resources, and moving most of the Delos staff over to his new project that the rest of the parks operations started to suffer. Host’s were falling out of their comfortable little loops and Westworld went completely downhill.

So far that the board sent Theresa and then Charlotte to oversee operations and try to figure out what exactly Ford was up to.

However, neither of these corporate spies made it very far while trying to uncover the truth, only that Ford was unearthing a huge part of the park to house his new “realistic and original” narrative.

In the Westworld season finale, Ford and The Man In Black meet again in Escalante, where Ford is throwing a celebration for his new narrative that he tells The Man In Black he would enjoy.

Ford unconvered and revived the town of Escalante for a reason.

A romantic scene plays out with Teddy and Dolores. They reach where the land meets the see as she dies in the pale moonlight in Teddy’s arms as he tells her, “Maybe that’s it Dolores, maybe this is just the beginning.” They both agree that there is a new world out there…

The crowd claps and Ford takes the stage introducting his new narrative as “Journey Into The Night.”

Is this a tease for other worlds? Maybe Roman World or Medieval Land?

Something else is up Ford’s sleeve for sure…

Back at the celebration gala, Ford addresses the crowd once more, and talks about how important stories are…and that he wrote a new story that “begins with a new people, and the people they decide to become.“

Ford goes on to say that this will be his “final story and he hopes they will enjoy this last piece very much.”

As Dolores puts a bullet into the back of his brain…

