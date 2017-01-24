West Wing Star Richard Schiff Weighs In On Donald Trump And The Press

Serial political drama The West Wing created by Aaron Sorkin told the story of cutthroat presidential advisers attempting to go through their personal lives, while continuing their professional duties of running a country.

Although the series has been off the air since 2006, actor Richard Schiff still holds on to his former character, Toby Ziegler’s opinion that the press should always be close to the President of the United States.

TMZ recently caught up with the actor as he walked along the street in Beverly Hills and asked him about his thoughts on President Donald Trump‘s opposition of the media.

“This guy [Donald Trump], wants to keep the free press as far away from him as he can and we are not going to let it happen,” Schiff said of Trump.

The 61-year-old Emmy Award winner and supporter of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton continued, “Anything he can do to delegitimize [the press]. Anything he can do to get them away. Anything he can do to make it seem like they are illegitimate or fake. He’s a genius. He’s a genius at turning everything around and upside down. And, he’s very, very dangerous.”

Schiff also shared what he thinks could be a good solution to all of this.

“I would impose the press on him 24/7,” he said, adding, “put a camera in his bedroom.”

Schiff may have a great idea on his hands. By keeping a constant eye on the president it’ll keep the newly sworn-in commander in chief from finding ways to turning everything upside-down and deal with the problem at hand.

[H/T TMZ]