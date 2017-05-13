Disney Releases Brand New Trailer For Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

On Wednesday, Disney unveiled a brand new poster for Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and announced that a new trailer would debut sometime Thursday.

The studio didn’t disappoint, and fans were gifted an all-new look at Captain Jack Sparrow’s latest film.

The new trailer is the third from the movie, which is set to hit theaters this summer. The first was more of a small scene/teaser, where fans were introduced to Javier Bardem’s new villain, Salazar.

Prepare for stories from the deep. A new trailer for #PiratesOfTheCaribbean: #DeadMenTellNoTales is coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BH7qPx5FFV — Disney (@Disney) March 1, 2017

The second trailer showed off plenty of new footage, including one moment that fans were dying to see. The one shot revealed Orlando Bloom’s return as Will Turner.

Johnny Depp returns to his iconic, Academy Award-nominated role of Captain Jack Sparrow, one of the most beloved characters in motion picture history, newly joined by Oscar-winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall), rising young stars Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner, British television’s Skins) and Brenton Thwaites (Maleficent, The Giver) and Golshifteh Farahani (The Patience Stone, Exodus: Gods and Kings). Rejoining the action are Academy Award winner Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs and Stephen Graham as Scrum.

