WATCH – Brand New Cars 3 Trailer Debuts Online

With only a few more months until Cars 3 is set to hit theaters, the latest Disney/Pixar original film has debuted a brand new trailer.

Cars 3 will be out over a decade after the release of the first film, so this ‘back to basics’ approach with Owen Wilson‘s Lightning McQueen should be a welcome plot point, especially after the espionage-filled tale of Cars 2 and the lackluster spinoff of Planes.

Cars 3 is set to release in theaters June 16, so expect to hear a lot more about the story and characters in the coming months as Disney and Pixar gear up for its release.

Cars 3 will be speeding into theaters on June 16, 2017.

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician with her own plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!

