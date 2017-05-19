Watch: Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Reveals First Family Photo of Newborn Son

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben welcomed their second child, a boy, on Monday, and now the couple is revealing the first family photo with the new addition and his older brother, Spurgeon.

The duo also appeared in a TLC video to introduce the new addition to their family.

“We are so excited to introduce our little baby boy to the world,” Jessa said. “I think it’s really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age. I know they’re going to be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together, so I’m looking forward to seeing that. I know Ben’s probably going to have them out in the backyard playing football in the next couple of years!”

“It was definitely a challenge trying to keep the gender a secret,” Ben said, revealing that their son would probably also have a unique name, but they haven’t settled on anything yet.

“When the baby was finally born and we got to hold him for the first time, I started crying,” Jessa said. “And I think Ben had tears in his eyes.”

(Photo: TLC)

“We want to thank everyone for their love and prayers and support for us during this labor and delivery,” she added.

