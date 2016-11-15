Watch: Gwen Stefani Fights Back Tears While Thanking Blake Shelton for ‘Kissing Me Back to Life’

Gwen Stefani received an incredible honor and could barely hold back tears as she gave a shout out to boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Glamour honored the No Doubt frontwoman with the 2016 Woman of the Year award at their Women of the Year Awards, which took place in Hollywood, California Monday night.

“I just want to say that I was on my way here, driving, by myself in the limo, and I was like, ‘What! How did this happen to me? How did I get here? How did this happen this year?’” she gushed when she took the stage to accept the award, E! News reports. “I was thinking back and I was thinking about my parents, who loved me the most out of anyone, and they planted a seed within me when I was a little girl, and it was a seed of faith.”

The rockstar did not shy away from talking about the ups and downs she has experienced over the past year and a half.

“I was in a pool of tears, and I was so disappointed, and I was so low that I didn’t think there was any way I could pick myself back up,” she recalled. “And I remembered God gave me that gift [of music]. I knew I was chosen to do that. So I basically started pouring my heart into music, and music has saved my life…I’m so honored to be able to share my story and exchange that love back and forth [with my fans].”

“I just want to say thank you to my parents for that gift of faith,” she said. “I want to say thank you to everyone who ever listened to my music. I am so honored and grateful.”

There were tears in her voice as she referenced her challenging divorce, “To my children, to my family, to Blake Shelton for kissing me back to life, thank you so much. I am blown away, I’m blown away by this room of unbelievable courage. It’s unbelievable to be here tonight. I am really, really grateful.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.