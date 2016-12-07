Watch: Angry Goat Goes on Rampage, Tries to Break Into Store

A rogue goat went on a bit of a rampage at a local store in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland Saturday, the Carrick Times reports.

The goat frightened early-morning shoppers, forced a staff member into their car and chomped on some flower baskets, the store’s manager Jonathan Smyth said.

“I was on my own in the store at around 6:20 a.m. and thought it was the bread man knocking,” he recalled. “I looked up and there was a massive goat two foot up the door and it went nuts!”



Smyth added that he thought the animal might attempt a break-in.

“It seemed to want to break into the shop and it was staring straight at me,” he said. “It was into the baskets eating all the plants and running round the car park, I thought: ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’ “

Smyth managed to capture a bit of the goat’s insistence in a video on his phone, which can be seen above. The goat went on to terrorize shoppers and staff alike, forcing some back into their cars.

“We have a pensioner named Billy who shops here and it charged at him and I grabbed him and dragged him through the door just in time before the goat crashed into the door,” Smyth shared.

“All of my staff walk in and I kept thinking they would be arriving at any minute, then I saw one of them start to walk across,” he contined. “The woman in the car shouted out to her about the goat, then she flung the car door open and the member of staff jumped in.”

“The goat then got up onto its hind legs on the side of the car!”

The goat was finally apprehended a passer-by, “grabbed it by the horns and walked off with it,” according to Smyth.

Despite the shock, he says the incident made his day.



“It was great, it made my day,” he said. “When I saw it I burst into stitches.”

This story first appeared at Womanista.