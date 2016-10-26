Video Shows How to Turn Stale Chips Fresh Again

There is nothing worse than sitting down on your couch after a long hard day at the office, picking out a movie to watch, and grabbing a few chips to snack on – only to notice that they are all soft and mushy.

Well, there goes snacktime!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Or what about when you wake up in the wee early hours of the morning, grab a cup of coffee, and try to shove a piece of toast in your mouth before running out the door – only to find out that your loaf of bread is as hard as a brick.

Guess there is no breakfast today!

Thankfully, a recent scientific video from Reactions, offers up some pro tips on how to avoid these stale situations.

Nothing kills snack time quite like staleness. With football season right in front of us, so we wanted to offer you some pro tips on how to revitalized your stale snacks. Oh and of course, with a whole lot of chemistry for you to chomp on.

First, we learn that bread, which is an intricate web of glutens, startches, and sugar compounded yeast, is composed of two molecules that keep the moisture inside, giving all breads that soft spongey feel. However, when these molecules fail, moisture starts to dissipate and breads become hard and crusty.

On the other hand, Chips are a very different story. When air and moisture invade the chemical make up of dried up chips, they lose their signature crisp and crunch turning into floppy pieces of wet cardboard.

Not appetizing at all.

Now onto the pro-tips. For bread, temperature and storage are key. If you store it in the refrigerator it will go stale 6 times faster than leaving it out in grandma’s fancy bread box at room temp.

For stale chips, toss them in the microwave to effectively dry them out. For bread, toss it in the oven so it regains the moisture.

Oh, and did you know that there is a mix if nitrogen gas in every single bag of chips?

We didn’t either. Happy snacking!