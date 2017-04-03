Woman Dubbed Ukrainian Barbie Slams Sarah Jessica Parker With ‘Horse Face’ Comment

Thanks to starring in the highly popular Sex and the City HBO series, Sarah Jessica Parker was one of the most sought-after actresses of the late ’90s and early ’00s. She used the show’s popularity to star in multiple movies based on the adventures of Carrie Bradshaw, while having previously made a name for herself with films like Ed Wood and Mars Attacks! Valeria Lukyanova is a 31-year-old online personality has earned the name “Ukrainian Barbie” for her synthetic appearance. Lukyanova has lashed out at other women, going so far as to call Parker a “horse face.”

In the video, the personality claimed that appearing less than perfect is symbolic of “inner ugliness.” She also noted, “Some girls simply think that nothing can help them when all they do is lie on a couch eating pastry.”

Lukyanova claims that she’s never had any plastic surgery and that her appearance is based on hard work and dieting. She has harsh opinions of other women who don’t go to the gym, saying, “People simply think: ‘Why would I push myself?’ Let me push someone else instead.” She added, “I believe that all these aspects are connected with the inner ugliness.”

The model has denied plastic surgery so passionately that she claims, “Let me loose all my privileges if I have ever done injections in my face.”

To obtain the impossible figure, she claims her diet consists of raw fish and fresh fruit. In addition, she also engages in tremendous amounts of exercise.

Despite having a legion of fans, not all of them agreed with what Lukyanova had to say. One follower said, “This is a typical chick that had done s**t ton of plastics and now she tells everybody how they should live.”

Another follower tried to snipe back at the detractor, saying, “Boy, she stays true to herself.”

Sarah Jessica Parker has not weighed in on what an internet personality had to say about her, as she’s most likely busy with her family or successful acting career.

