U.S. And U.K. Netflix Libraries Are Hands Down The Worst Quality Compared To Others

As most subscribers are aware, the selection of movies and television shows on Netflix is not near what it used to be. In the past four years, the world’s largest streaming service experienced a staggering 50% collapse in their total title count. Now, research has indicated that the streaming libraries in the United States and the U.K. are undeniably worse than that of other countries.

Researchers from Streaming Observer concluded that Netflix only has about 12% of the movies on IMDB’s Top 250 list in a story published at the end of September. After the story was shared, many users responded with comments such as “my country has even less.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In order to figure out which countries had the worst libraries, the researchers chose to analyze 8 countries where Netflix is prominent. When comparing across countries, the US and the UK had significantly less quality films.

The US has 33 titles from the IMDB top 25, while the UK has only 28.

The six other countries that were analyzed were Sweden, The Netherlands (combined with that of Netherlands Antilles), Mexico, Germany, France, Canada, and Brazil.

Here’s how the other six countries stacked up: Sweden (69), Netherlands (102), Mexico (72), Germany (55), France (54), Canada (48), and Brazil (48).

Streaming Observer highlighted these five key points in the data:

The US library has rebounded slightly in the last month, but it still has fewer quality movies than almost any other country at 13%.

With only 28 of the movies on IMDb’s Top 250 list, the UK has the worst Netflix movie library.

Of all the countries analyzed, The Netherlands (combined with that of Netherlands Antilles) has the best offering of movies from the IMDb top 250 list with a whopping 40% of the highest rated titles.

Canada’s library has 19% of the titles from IMDb’s Top 250, putting it where the US was two years ago.

On average, countries have about 24% of IMDB’s Top 250 in their Netflix libraries. The US and the UK fall far below this average.

Not only has Netflix been carrying low quality movies, but also the company has increased the monthly subscriber fees up to $9.99.

On a positive note for the video streaming service, the company had a stellar performance in Q3 of this year. Netflix far exceeded their financial expectations, and even saw their stock value make a significant jump on Monday afternoon.

What movies and television shows do you think Netflix absolutely needs to add to their library in the United States and in the U.K. in order to boost the quality of their content?

[H/T Streaming Observer]