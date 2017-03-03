TRON Reboot Eyeing Jared Leto for Lead

We recently reported on what could’ve been for TRON 3 – but now it seems speculation is moot, as a TRON reboot is moving forward – and apparently eyeing an Oscar-winning actor to lead the franchise.

THR reports that Jared Leto is being eyed to lead the TRON reboot; no scriptwriter or director is attached, but TRON: Legacy’s Justin Springer is producing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to THR, “Sources say this new project is not a direct sequel and is being built out of the source code of the deleted Tron 3 script. Leto would play a character named Ares, who has not appeared on screen before but was a key player in that script.“

Just yesterday (at the time of writing this) we heard TRON: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski talked about his plans for the now-stalled TRON 3. He described and invasion film (known as TRON: Ascension) that would see the dangerous programs of The Grid invading the real world. Obviously that’s not the story that will be part of the TRON reboot; given how technology has advanced, clearly the mythos of TRON will need to be updated.

