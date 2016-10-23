Tom Hanks’ New ‘David Pumpkins’ ‘SNL’ Character Is The Best Part Of Halloween

Tom Hanks is no stranger to comedy or hosting Saturday Night Live. He’s created some epic characters of the years, but his new “David Pumpkins” character might just be the best one yet.

It makes no sense really. But that’s exactly the point. As a couple take a ride on a spooky elevator, they visit 100 floors of terror. When the doors open for the first few times, the apparitions on the other side seem truly petrifying. But when they open to reveal David Pumpkin and his skeleton buddies, the guests are little befuddled.

As they continue up to the 100th floor, the guests can’t stop thinking about David Pumpkins. He doesn’t belong in a ghastly Halloween display like this. So why is he here? When they reach the last level, the guests are confused once again after they spot the David Pumpkins two skeleton friends.

But while the guests were watching the skeletons, David Pumpkin was doing something else. Watch the skit below to see Hanks’ hilarious new character.

