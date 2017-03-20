Tom Cruise Trained For A Year For New Mission: Impossible Stunt

Say what you will about Tom Cruise, but few actors put their bodies on the line for the craft as he does. When he’s scaling inverted cliffs, climbing the side of a skyscraper, or hanging off the side of an AIRPLANE AS IT’S TAKING OFF(?!), Cruise goes all out for his stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

And that’s not going to change with the sixth installment; in fact, it could be the biggest, most dangerous stunt yet according to producer David Ellison.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The producer of the upcoming sci-fi/horror flick Life recently spoke with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at SXSW where the conversation shifted to the Mission: Impossible 6, during which he revealed a surprising detail about the upcoming spy flick. Unsurprisingly, they’re looking to top the stunts from the previous film and the star is already hard at work to achieve that goal.

“What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that’s come before. It is absolutely unbelievable—he’s been training for a year,” Ellison said. “It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out. It’s gonna be mind-blowing.”

UP NEXT: Henry Cavill Joins Mission: Impossible 6 Cast

‘Training for a year’ is the kind of thing Olympians and marathon runners do, not actors for single stunts on one movie production.

But Cruise is the best kind of crazy, and Ellison talked about the actor’s dedication to the craft.

“It all comes from the best place. It is all about entertaining an audience. Tom’s entire mantra for hanging on the side of the Burj Khalifa or the A380 or literally holding your breath for six minutes underwater to do the Taurus sequence is, in a world of massive [visual] effects, he said the audience can tell when it’s you on a green screen or when you’re actually doing it live,” Ellison said. “And the tension, because the stunt is real, actually puts the audience where Ethan Hunt is where they are in the movie. He said that’s why he does it; it’s all about entertaining an audience and it makes the movie better.”

The film recently cast Superman Henry Cavill in an undisclosed role, and Ellison also added that they’re excited to bring him into the fold.

Sounds like Mission: Impossible 6 is shaping up to be every bit as ridiculous, twisted, and action-packed as the previous installments. And that’s a good thing.

Did you enjoy the last film in the series, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation? Rate the movie below and let us know!

[Embed id=50004]Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation[/Embed]

MORE MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE NEWS:

·Mission: Impossible 6 Gets a Release Date

·Next Film Will Bring Back Unexpected Characters