The Tiktok-famous Stanley Tumbler Is Back in Stock in a Ton of Colors

Stanley cups (no, not that Stanley Cup) have been the center of attention since they started going viral on TikTok in 2021, usurping the Hydro Flask’s reign as the trendy cup of the internet. The Stanley brand is actually over a century old, and they specialize in camping equipment. Recently, the company has released two new colors: pearlescent and ombré, so once again these tumblers and flasks beloved by celebs and influencers are at the forefront of everyone’s mind. They also just released a massive 40-ounce tumbler.

Whether you want cups, mugs, pints, flasks, tumblers, bottles or thermoses, there’s definitely a Stanley cup out there for you. If you’ve committed to drinking more water this year, Stanley cups are a great (and trendy) way to stay hydrated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Top products in this article

It’s not just the influencer appeal that makes Stanley cups so popular. They’re really high quality, stainless-steel cups that keep liquids hot or cold for hours. Not only that, the huge cups still manage to fit into most cars’ cupholders, even with their handles. But Stanley doesn’t just sell tumblers. They sell smaller cups, thermoses, mugs, and more, and almost all of their models come with straws and lids. All come with a lifetime guarantee.

However, the real draw of the Stanley cups are the unlimited color variations. People started hoarding Stanley cups so there’s now a 20-cup limit on the official Stanley website. The most popular colors still sell out quickly.

The best Stanley cups on Amazon right now

If you want to snag a real-deal Stanley cup to see what all the buzz is about, you can check out the options (and of course, the different colors) that they have on Amazon right now — including the 40-ounce adventure quencher.

Stanley Adventure Quencher travel tumbler

If you want to be hydrated all day long, no matter where you go, this 40-ounce travel tumbler from Stanley is the choice for you. The plastic is BPA-free, and it’s safe to wash in the dishwasher, too.

Stanley Adventure Quencher travel tumbler, $40

Stanley IceFlow tumbler with straw

Available in 20 ounces and 30 ounces, and with a variety of leakproof lids and colors, the IceFlow tumbler is an excellent Stanley cup pick. It keeps liquids cold for up to 12 hours and iced for up to two days.

Stanley IceFlow tumbler with straw, $31



Stanley Trigger Action travel mug

If you want an outdoorsy travel mug that’s tough and guaranteed to last a lifetime, this is the option for you. Hot drinks will stay hot for seven hours, while ice-cold drinks manage to keep their cool for 30 hours. And it won’t rust, so you can take it anywhere you want to go.

Stanley Trigger Action travel mug, $29



Stanley The Quick Flip Go bottle

This wide-mouth bottle with a leak-resistant, one-push flip top is perfect for on-the-go people. You can toss it in a purse or bag without worrying, and take it with you anywhere. It’s currently available in seven colors.

Stanley The Quick Flip Go bottle, $23

Stanley The Big Grip travel quencher tumbler

If you have a long commute, The Big Grip from Stanley is the key to keeping your thirst at bay. It can hold hot or cold liquids, so if you need 40 ounces of coffee, we’re not judging.

Stanley The Big Grip travel quencher tumbler, $68

Stanley Adventure insulated stacking pint glass

If you want an ice-cold beer to enjoy with your friends, up your game by getting an insulated pint glass, like this one from Stanley. The cups stack, so you can easily buy more than one without taking up tons of space in your pantry or camping bag.

Stanley Adventure insulated stacking pint glass, $20

Stanley Legendary camp mug

Sometimes you just want a cup of coffee that you can hold in your hands. In this situation, Stanley’s Legendary camp mug is just want you need. This double-insulated 12-ounce stainless steel mug comes with a drink-through lid and is available in six different colors. It’s great for camping or at home.

Stanley Legendary camp mug, $23

More retailers with Stanley cups in stock

Amazon’s far from the only place online to get Stanley cups. We found Stanley cups in stock at Dick’s Sporting Goods, with no third-party seller markups. Note that Dick’s limits the following items to eight per order.

Other popular cups for sale

Not sure about Stanley? Amazon carries other similar brands, too, often at a cheaper price point.