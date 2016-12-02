Three Brothers Injured In Tennessee Wildfires: Parents Found Dead

After fires burned through Gatlinburg, Tennessee, three brothers, Wesley, Branson, and Jared Summers, were found suffering from burns and smock inhalation. The brothers were taken to the hospital, but there was no sign of their parents, until now. Jon and Janet Summers were found dead in the North Chalet Village.

The Sevier County Sherriff identified the parent’s bodies and informed the brothers. All three of the young men are still in the hospital in Nashville recovering from their wounds. According to a family friend, they are all improving, even though one, Branson, is still considered in critical, but stable condition.

All three Summers boys are currently at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Their Aunt said that Branson and Wesley could be released as early as Sunday, while Jared was just removed from a ventilator and will hopefully be moved from emergency care to wound care.

Despite not knowing the Summers family personally, many people from all across the area are reaching out the Summers brothers to offer help during this difficult time. A woman from Nashville, Kim Brewer, even offered to cook them some home-made food and deliver it to the hospital.

“I have sons their age,” Brewer said. “I guess my mother’s heart, you know, you want those boys to know there are mothers out there who love them right now.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Summers boys and all of the people affected by the Tennessee wildfires during this difficult time.

