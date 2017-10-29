‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley Gets Married

This is Us star Justin Hartley and actress Chrishell Stause got married Saturday afternoon in an intimate and emotional outdoor ceremony.

PEOPLE confirms the news exclusively, sharing that the two could not be “more thrilled.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: TV Ratings: World Series Tops ‘This Is Us’ Tuesday Night

“They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” Stause told PEOPLE exclusively. “The wedding exceeded anything I could have ever imagined.”

Wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Stause, 36, has been a fan favorite for long-running roles on All My Children and Days of Our Lives.

The publication reports that after hitting it off on their first date four years ago, Hartley and Stause were immediately smitten.

“We haven’t been apart since,” says Hartley, who proposed to Stause last summer.

More: ‘This Is Us’: Toby’s Surprising Reaction to Kate’s Pregnancy

On hand to celebrate the big day was the actor’s This is Us family, including cast mates Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Susan Watkins and Chris Sullivan.

This will be the second marriage for 40-year-old Hartley, who was previously married to fellow daytime star Lindsay Korman, with whom he shares a daughter with. In 2012, the two announced their split, asking for joint physical and legal custody of their daughter.

Photo credit: Twitter / @RazzleTazzleMag