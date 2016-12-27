There Is Something Severely Wrong With This Picture Of Six Girls On A Couch

A seemingly normal photo of six girls sitting on the couch has been driving the Internet crazy. Social media users have been collectively losing their minds trying to figure out exactly what is going on in this picture.

While the snap seems like a standard group photo at first, when you look closer, it appears that there are six girls on the couch but only five sets of legs. Once you’ve seen it, it’s almost impossible to unsee it.

The photo makes it extremely difficult to tell which legs belong to which girl.

Since being shared on the Internet by Reddit user jr0d7771, the photo has sparked a puzzled debate about the optical illusion. Social media users argued for hours attempting to solve the problem.

Here are several explanations offered by Reddit users:

“(From left to right) the 2nd girl’s jeans seem to be black and blue and she stuck one of her legs next to the black jeans of the first girl,” Reddit user bibianchan writes. “The middle girl opens her legs. She is not truly smiling that happily because she is bearing the weights. 4th girl put one of her legs on top of the middle girl and may be folded the other behind her big leg.”

“I actually think the first girl has [her] legs draped OVER the second girl’s legs,” Kacie1989 wrote.

“Left to right, #1, #2, #3, #4…Number 1 has her legs crossed, no tear in the knee. Number 2 has only one leg visible, the tear is in her knee. Those legs are blending together,” ElMangosto wrote. “(Follow that tear down, there’s a split where there’s a sock on the right and not on the left. Number 2 has a tear in her knee and a visible white sock). Numbers 2 and 3 are leaning waaay over. It’s easier to visualize if you picture #3 with her hand on the seat behind #4’s back to hold herself up.”

Despite the differences of opinion, possibly the most reasonable explanation came from Reddit user Canadien_Ireland.

Canadian_ireland wrote: “The second girls legs are behind first girls legs. I think.”

If the second girl’s legs are behind the first, this means that the third girl must be seated an awkward angle. Whatever the reason for this truly bizarre photo, it’s clear that the Internet will not be agreeing on any answer soon.

What do you think is the best explanation for this optical illusion?

