The Rock Performs A Polynesian Dance Live To Promote Moana

Dwyane @TheRock Johnson performs a Polynesian dance LIVE on @GMA! https://t.co/0H1KjEpUoW — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 15, 2016

You never know where Dwayne The Rock Johnson will show up at these days, whether in a surprise appearance in front of thousands at Wrestlemania or as an angry diss-filled Pokemon named PokeRock who can’t be caught, you just never know where he’ll pop up next.

His latest appearance came this morning on Good Morning America, where the hosts of GMA and the in-studio audience were watching a live feed from Hawaii, and after some impressive moves from the two dancers, Johnson came onscreen and launched into a full Polynesian dance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He pulled it off well, but that shouldn’t be surprising. He spent the better part of his career in WWE, where he had to pull off acrobatic moves on a daily basis and improvise on the fly. They even had their share of fire in the Attitude Era, but it typically came with a big red monster attached.

All of this is in promotion of Johnson’s upcoming animated film Moana, where he will be playing the demigod Maui. You can catch the official description below.

Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped – and no one knows why.From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes “Moana,” a sweeping, CG-animated feature film about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli’i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demigod Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.

Moana hits theaters on November 23rd.