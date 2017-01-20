The Rock Lets The Bird Slip While ’Saluting’ Kevin Hart During People’s Choice Awards

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got caught red-handed giving Kevin Hart the bird on live TV during the People’s Choice Awards, but let’s be honest, Kevin Hart probably had this coming from The Rock.

UP NEXT: The Rock Video Cheat Sheet

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hart had just finished thanking all of his co-stars for winning favorite comedy performance in Central Intelligence, but gave a very different kind of shout-out to The Rock.

In TMZ’s video, you can see The Rock laugh it off but then he decides to pay Hart back right before the camera cut away. Well, he was just a split second too late.

The Rock won an award for Favorite Premium Series Actor a few minutes later for his role on Ballers.

MORE: Official Baywatch trailer released with The Rock and Zac Efron

Johnson is also starring in the highly anticipated Baywatch movie that also stars Zac Efron. See more information on that below:

The Cast includes:

Dwayne Johnson as Mitch Buchannon

Zac Efron as Matt Brody

Priyanka Chopra as Victoria Leeds

Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn

Ilfenesh Hadera as Stephanie Holden

Kelly Rohrbach as C.J. Parker

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Garner Ellerbee

Rob Huebel as Captain Thorpe

Comedians like Hannibal Buress (Broad City) and Oscar Nuñez (The Office) in bit roles

With Cameos from classic Baywatch cast memebers like David Hasselhoff (The Hoff!)

Did you think The Rock flipping off Kevin Hart was funny? Exited for Baywatch? Be sure to leave your answers in the comments below.

[H/T TMZ]