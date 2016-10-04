The Rock Commentates On His First Ever WWE Match

Ever wonder what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson thinks of his very first WWE match from way back in 1996? Well, Johnson recently posted a video of himself reacting to a video of the match. He definetly looks back with pride, well, except for the hair.

During a video series called “The Rock Reacts,” Johnson does just that, he reacts to various videos suggested by fans. This video is The Rock reacting to his very first WWE match that just happened to take place at the famous Madison Square Garden area during the WWE Survivor Series. He was pitted against Crush and Goldust.

“Generally when someone comes in to the WWE and have their very first match, is generally at a very small event, not at a big pay-per-view,” Johnson said. “My very first match in the WWE was at one of their biggest pay-per-view matches of the year.”

Johnson may have been a rookie himself back in those days, but his family was known throughout the wrestling world. So, that gave him a bit of recognition when he got into that ring ten years ago. However, the fact that he was a rookie certainly showed when he went to look at the “hard camera,” but ended up talking to nothing at all.

Throughout the rest of the video, Johnson explains the story behind the fight that night. As it turns out, he was set up to be the underdog hero of the night. After his partner, Jake the Snake, was taken out, he was left in the ring to face the two “villains.”

“I had no idea what the finish of this would be until about an hour before the match,” He recalled. “The moment Jake the Snake Roberts got beat, you felt an immediate shift in the tone of the crowd… They looked at the two bad guys, they looked at the new rookie and in that moment, 22,000 people can either go, ‘Shit, he’s going to get his ass kicked,’ or ‘Shit, he’s going to get his ass kicked, but we like that dude.’”

In the end, it seems as though Johnson fondly remembers his first big night in the WWE ring. If nothing else, he was so glad and thankful to work with such great competitors back in the day. He even admits that that night in particular set up the career he has today.

Perhaps there are only two regrets: the bright blue uniform and the ridiculous hair that “looked like a pineapple and a chia pet all mixed in one.”

