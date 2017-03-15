The Rock’s Baywatch Gets An Official Rating

When Baywatch was on TV, it definitely caused a bit of controversy. In 2017, we may look at the show’s material as pretty clean, but it was definitely racy in its time.

As many expected, the new Baywatch movie – starring The Rock and Zac Efron – will again look to push boundaries.

It was announced today that the film had officially been given an R rating. That decision comes as no surprise, as the red band trailer contained enough language to earn the rating on its own.

Paramount’s BAYWATCH is finally giving the people what they want–Rated R for language throughout, crude sexual content, and graphic nudity. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) March 15, 2017

According to the new rating, the film will contain language throughout, crude sexual content, and graphic nudity.

Baywatch will be released on May 26, 2017.

The film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Central Intelligence, San Andreas, Fast & Furious franchise) and Zac Efron (Neighbors, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates). Joining Johnson and Efron are Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas, True Detective), Priyanka Chopra (Quantico), Jon Bass (Big Time in Hollywood, FL, The Newsroom), Kelly Rohrbach (Café Society), Ilfenesh Hadera (Billions), and Hannibal Buress (Daddy’s Home, Neighbors).

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief) is directing the film from a screenplay most recently written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift and Barry Schwartz. Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Hercules), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Up In the Air), and Michael Berk, Doug Schwartz (Soul Surfer) & Greg Bonann, creators of the iconic Baywatch television series, are producing. The executive producers are Michele Berk (Bandits, Kill the Sparrows), Louise Rosner (The Big Short, The Hunger Games franchise), Tom Pollock (Up In The Air, Oold School), and Ali Bell (Hitchcock). Eli Roth is a co-producer.

