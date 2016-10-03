The CW Is Reportedly Planning a ‘Dynasty’ Remake

(Photo: Twitter / @Variety)

A Dynasty reboot is in the works at the CW!

Variety reports that the new series will be told mainly from the perspective of two female characters — Fallon Carrington, the daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington, and Fallon’s soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into the family.

“The Rolls Royce of all primetime soaps, returns in a modernized reboot that follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children,” E! News reports the log-line for the series as reading. “In an age where dynasties appear everywhere—from reality TV to the polling booths—this epic drama features the one percent in all its glitz and gloss, while exposing the dark underbelly: a corrupt world built on backroom deals, betrayal, and, in some cases, murder.”



The project features executive producers and writers Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick, and Esther Shapiro and Richard Shapiro, who created the original Dynasty, will also serve as executive producers.

The original version of the ’80s primetime soap opera aired on ABC from 1981 to 1989.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.