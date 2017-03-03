That 70s Show Star Danny Masterson Being Investigated For Sexual Assault Allegations

Danny Masterson is now being investigated on sexual assault allegations by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD gave a statement to Variety that read: “The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting an investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson. Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000’s.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Masterson, who portrayed Steven Hyde on That ’70s Show, is a Scientologist. A journalist named Tony Ortega claims that the Church has covered up the allegations that have been made since the early 2000s.

Danny Masterson’s reps gave this statement to The Hollywood Reporter regarding the situation:

We are aware of [the alleged victim’s] 16-year-old allegations. It was only after [the alleged victim] was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson. The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their 6 year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend. Significantly, during their long relationship she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least 3 other famous actors and musicians.

When Danny ended the relationship she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him. In fact, we are informed by the Church that the only demand [alleged victim’s] made of the Church after Danny broke up with her was asking for their help to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent.

We are aware also that approximately 14 years ago a woman referred to in the blog made allegations of sexual assault and that the LADP interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit. Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series since [alleged victim’s] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini.

What are your thoughts about That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson being investigated for sexual assault?

Up Next:

[H/T Variety, The Hollywood Reporter]