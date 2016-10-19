Texas Veterinarian Brutally Kills Cat, Immediately Fired

A veterinarian in Austin, Texas learned on Tuesday that she has been suspended from practicing medicine for a year for posting a horrible image on Facebook. The picture showed Kristen Lindsey boasting about killing a cat by shooting it through the head with an arrow.

The caption in the post read: “My first bow kill lol. The only good feral tomcat is one with an arrow through its head! Vet of the year award… gladly accepted.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the picture that was posted to Facebook in April of 25, the orange feline is shown dangling by its head, which was impaled by an arrow. Shortly after sharing on social media, the image caused outrage by animal advocates across the United States, according to USA Today.

At the time, Lindsey, a Colorado State University graduate, was working at the Washington Animal Clinic in Brenham, Texas. She had been employed for two years when the owner of the clinic received word regarding the disturbing photo. Unsurprisingly, Lindsey was promptly fired.

Two months later, a grand jury in the state capital concluded that the photo was insufficient proof to slap Lindsey with criminal charges. However, a professional investigation into the issue was launched after a complaint was lodged at the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners. The TBVME was supposed to determine whether Lindsey should be allowed to keep her animal-medicine license.

Karen Chapman, one of Lindsey’s co-workers, explained to the board during Tuesday’s hearing that she overheard a conversation between Kristen Lindsey, the boss, and Lindsey’s landlord. Chapman explained that the landlord told Lindsey to “take care of the cat” after it came onto Lindsey’s property several times.

“What I understood him to mean was for Kristen to shoot the cat,” Chapman said. “People do that all the time in Washington County.”

Brian Bishop, Lindsey’s lawyer, told the board that his client was protecting her own cat by killing a feral cat, which typically carries diseases and gets into fights.

A lawyer for the Animal Legal Defense Fund made the case to the board that Lindsey’s actions were not aligned with the values that veterinarians should hold dear.

“Her understanding of how to deal with stray cats failed to comply with Texas law, failed to comply with the standards of veterinary practice here in the state of Texas, and that is, of course, her responsibility that she has to live up to,” defense fund lawyer David Rosengard said.

As a result of the hearing, Lindsey will be facing four years of professional probation with her license being suspended for a year.

In an emailed statement, spokesman Natalie Lima said: “The Animal Legal Defense Fund is deeply disappointed by the Veterinary Board’s decision to only temporarily suspend Kristen Lindsey’s veterinary license. This slap on the wrist pales in comparison to the egregious felony cruelty that Ms. Lindsey committed against a defenseless cat.”

Do you think this Texas veterinarian should have lost her license to practice animal medicine?

[H/T People, USA Today]