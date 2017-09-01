Telltale’s Game of Thrones Video Game Is Not A Prequel

Telltale Games, the development studios behind “The Walking Dead” video game and “The Wolf Among Us,” has a lot on its plate. One of its biggest projects is an upcoming video game based on “Game of Thrones,” the hit HBO series. Little has been revealed about the game so far, but most assumed that it would be some sort of prequel so as to avoid conflicts with the continuity of the television series. That’s actually not the case.”It’s not a prequel, no,” Dan Connors, CEO of Telltale Games told Digital Trends while at this year’s Game Developer’s Conference.While he kept other details close to his chest, Connors did expound on how the studio is approaching “Game of Thrones.””I think the show provides a timeline,” Connors said, “but the world is huge. You’re talking about the politics of an entire– it’s like Europe and some other continent. There’s so much going on and it’s so rich. Every decision that King Joffrey makes impacts so many people. Any microcosm in that world [looking at how] people are affected by the decisions that are made plays out across the whole thing.”The show does a great job of interpreting George R.R. Martin’s work,” Connors continued, “and his work provides a huge dictionary of knowledge about what the franchise is. It’s really a dream to sit down and say, ‘What’s our space in this world? Where are we in this world?’ And the world offers you so much to explore.”So it seems that the events of Telltale’s “Game of Thrones” game will run concurrently with the events of the HBO show, similar to how their “The Walking Dead” game runs alongside the television series.Telltale’s “Game of Thrones” video game will use the same episodic format as the company’s other games. No release date for the first episode has been announced as of yet.