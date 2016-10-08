‘Teen Mom’ Star Maci Bookout Ties the Knot

I am the anchor that supports his dreams and determination. He is the safety that holds me each time I reach for another star. We are a team. We are best friends. We will always be better together. A photo posted by Maci Bookout (@macideshanebookout) on Sep 21, 2016 at 7:24pm PDT

The Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has offically tied the knot with husband Taylor McKinney.

Us Weekly the couple shared their vows in Greenville, Florida. The new bride says she’s excited to finally call McKinney her husband saying to MTV, “I am so excited because I don’t use the word ‘fiancé’ because I think it’s kind of silly!” The couple shared their own vows with over 160 people as their witnesses.

“We both are always willing to help each other and we both get things done. Ninety-five percent of the time, for our lives to be so crazy, it’s actually very calm in a weird way. So I think our partnership is very, very strong,” Bookout gushes.

She described the ceremony as being rustic and religious. Details of the ceremony include: baby’s breath flowers and white hydrangeas, and music the guests can dance to all night long by, Barnaby Xaphakdy. The two also shared their first dance to “All of Me,” by John Legend.

The two will soon be jetting off on their eight day honeymoon in the Caribbean to celebrate four years together and their new marrage.

The couple share two kids together, Jayde, 16 months, son Maverick, 4 months, and also parent her 7-year-old son Bently from Bookout’s ex.

