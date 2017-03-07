Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Shows More Than She Intended After Bathing Suit Malfunction

In between leaving reviews for her own frozen yogurt shop on Yelp and having absolutely no idea how real estate works by arbitrarily raising and lowering asking prices for houses she owns, Farrah Abraham somehow finds the time to hold photo shoots to promote herself. It’s tough to say exactly what the former 16 and Pregnant star was promoting, other than her own body, which she did a very good job of demonstrating. Her one-piece featured cutouts along the side, resulting in some of her spilling out unintentionally. You can head to Daily Mail to see the salacious photo shoot.

YASSSS 🍾 #friyay @dailymail A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 6:10am PST

The wardrobe malfunction might have given onlookers more of a show than Abraham intended to give, but once the reality star turned around in the bathing suit to expose it was a thong, it’s clear she still intended to show off her figure. Abraham might be most well-known for being a mom, but after looking at her figure, it’s clear she’s been keeping her body in top shape.

