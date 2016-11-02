Teen Mom 2 Star Jeremy Calvert Posts Highly Concerning Instagram Photo

Teen Mom 2 star Jeremy Calvert sparked outrage on social media on Tuesday after posting a picture of his 3-year-old daughter Adalynn posing with an unloaded gun.

Even though Calvert used the caption in order to explain that the gun is unloaded, many of his followers shared their unfavorable opinions of the snap.

Calvert shared the image to his roughly 306k followers along with the caption: “She said daddy, let’s go hunting and shoot a coyote…lol better watch out boys she wont miss lol haha p.s. yes people its a gun and its also unloaded get over it…#daddieshunter #mybaby.”

One critic posted a lengthy response on Calvert’s Instagram picture. “This is deeply troubling,” the person wrote. ” I can’t say I’ve ever commented on a ‘celebrity’s’ post before but this really saddened me. When did childhood stop meaning innocence? Around guns there can be no innocence. I think it’s simply time to unfollow. But for a small child, this has such vast implications. She can’t simply press the unfollow button.”

Another person commented on the photo, “What the f–k Jeremy? I don’t give a s–t that it’s unloaded — treat it like it is loaded! This is giving her the wrong impression of what a firearm is. It’s not a toy! Why don’t you try being a responsible parent for once. Giving gun owners a bad rep.”

Other followers have voiced their support for the 27-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star.

“We as parents can not wait to teach our littles the proper way to carry and conceal,” one Instagram user wrote. “The importance and responsibilities that comes with owning a firearm. You know you are doing the right thing, don’t pay attention to other negativity.”

Calvert’s ex-wife Leah Messer has yet to comment on the post.

While Messer has not shared any pictures of Adalynn with guns, she has been documenting the toddler’s milestones on social media.

What are your thoughts about Jeremy Calvert sharing a picture on social media showing his toddler holding a gun? Did Jeremy Calvert cross the line or is do you think it was ok because the gun was not loaded?

